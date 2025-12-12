Giants DL Dexter Lawrence questionable after popping up on injury report

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence popped up on the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury. The team lists him as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Lawrence has 24 tackles, half a sack, an interception and three passes defensed in 13 games this season.

Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (illness), outside linebacker Joshua Ezeudu (calf), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness/neck/knee), cornerback Art Green (hamstring), linebacker Darius Muasau (ankle) and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (concussion) also are questionable.

The Giants ruled out wide receiver Beaux Collins (neck/concussion), outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (knee), cornerback Nic Jones (shoulder), defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr. (ankle) and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder).

Punter Jamie Gillan (left knee) is doubtful.

The Giants signed veteran punter Cameron Johnston earlier this week, and he will handle Gillan’s duties if Gillan can’t play.