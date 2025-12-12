Davante Adams will be listed as questionable and is expected to play

Wide receiver Davante Adams will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions, but the team really considers him probable.

Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Adams is set to be a limited participant in Friday’s practice and that he is expected to play on Sunday despite the questionable tag.

Adams has 56 catches for 718 yards and a league-high 14 touchdown catches this season.

McVay also said that the team plans to activate wide receiver Tutu Atwell from injured reserve. Atwell has been on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.