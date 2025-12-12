 Skip navigation
Davante Adams will be listed as questionable and is expected to play

  
Published December 12, 2025 03:27 PM

Wide receiver Davante Adams will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions, but the team really considers him probable.

Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Adams is set to be a limited participant in Friday’s practice and that he is expected to play on Sunday despite the questionable tag.

Adams has 56 catches for 718 yards and a league-high 14 touchdown catches this season.

McVay also said that the team plans to activate wide receiver Tutu Atwell from injured reserve. Atwell has been on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.