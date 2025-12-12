No injury designations for Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews are off the final injury report for the Ravens.

Jackson sat out Wednesday’s practice for a rest day, but he has no injury designation after a pair of full practices to close out the week. Andrews was added to the report as a limited participant on Thursday due to a glute injury and also has no designation.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (foot) are also good to go for the Ravens.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot), and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) are all listed as questionable. Robinson and Washington remain on injured reserve and will need to be activated by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to play against the Bengals on Sunday.