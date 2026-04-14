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Jon-Eric Sullivan has high hopes for TE Greg Dulcich

  
Published April 13, 2026 10:18 PM

One of Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan’s priorities this season was re-signing tight end Greg Dulcich. Sullivan recently pointed to Dulcich as the player who could show the most improvement this season.

“Dulcich,” Sullivan told Kevin Clark of ESPN. “I thought he had a really good back end of the season, and I want to see if he can build on that.”

Dulcich signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad after failing to make the Giants’ roster, and he played 10 games late in the second. Dulcich totaled 26 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown.

Dulcich, 26, was a third-round pick of the Broncos and played for the Giants for part of the 2024 season. He signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal to return to the Dolphins.

Sullivan is betting that Dulcich will become a reliable target for a team lacking weapons.

“It’s why we brought him back,” Sullivan said.