Could Aaron Rodgers be seeking a commitment he’ll be released by Steelers, if season goes poorly?

With multiple indications that talks are ongoing between the Steelers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, what are they talking about?

The only significant topic for negotiation in any veteran contract is money — amount and structure. There could be anther subject, in theory.

This is speculation. I haven’t heard anything to substantiate the possibility. But with a vacuum of information regarding Rodgers, the goal is to make sense of what’s happening.

There’s no guarantee the Steelers will be as good or better than they were a year ago, especially with the franchise’s first coaching change in 19 years. If things go poorly, the Steelers may eventually want to give a young quarterback (Will Howard or Drew Allar) live game reps. If that happens, what will they do with Rodgers?

That should be determined now. Even if it’s not part of the official contract (and it can’t be), Rodgers could seek an unofficial commitment that, if he’s ever benched, he’d also be released.

If that happens after the trade deadline, Rodgers would have to pass through waivers. If it’s believed at the time that Rodgers is targeting a potential quarterback-needy team, anyone could block that by putting in a waivers claim.

There’s only one way for Rodgers to emerge from Pittsburgh in the event of a major early-season regression with the freedom to sign anywhere at any time. Rodgers would have to be released before the Tuesday after Week 9.

What if he’s looking for that kind of commitment on the way in? If the Steelers are (for example) 3-6 or worse after the ninth Sunday of the season (assuming their bye comes after Week 9), he’ll be released — without having to ask for it.

This is spitballing. But Rodgers is smart enough to play out the permutations. He’s experienced enough to have a good sense as to whether the sudden change from Mike Tomlin to Mike McCarthy could result in the wheels coming off for the Steelers. He’s prudent enough to want to have a plan for anything/everything.

It would be very prudent to plan for a quick and easy escape hatch, in the event the first year of the Mike McCarthy era starts poorly.