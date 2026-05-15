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When will Fernando Mendoza make his first start?

  
Published May 14, 2026 09:56 PM

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak repeatedly has said he would prefer that a rookie quarterback not start Day 1. That’s why the Raiders signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins before drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick.

The sportsbooks like Cousins to start Week 1, but the NFL made it easier for the Raiders to start Mendoza from the jump.

Las Vegas opens the season with the Dolphins on Sept. 13, followed by the Chargers and Saints. The Dolphins are rebuilding; the Chargers defense lost defensive coordinator Jesse Minter; and the Saints have 11 total wins the past two seasons.

If the Raiders wait until later in the season to start Mendoza, they could do it in Week 12 against the Browns, which is followed by a bye week. The Raiders then close with the Chargers, Broncos, Titans, Cardinals and Chiefs.

The Raiders were one of five teams not to get a primetime game in 2026, so the NFL won’t showcase Mendoza this season if he becomes the starter at any point this season.