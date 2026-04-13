Eliot Wolf: Patriots will continue to evaluate quarterback position

The Patriots currently have two quarterbacks on the roster. They likely will be adding another at some point

V.P. of player personnel Eliot Wolf addressed during his pre-draft question whether the team may fill the third spot in the later rounds of the upcoming selection process, following the recent release of 2025 backup Josh Dobbs.

“We’ve evaluated all the quarterbacks,” Wolf said, via a transcript provided by the team. “We’re continuing to do that. We’re looking at some pro options as well. It was really less about Josh specifically and more about the development and growth that we saw from Tommy DeVito in his practice reps last year. He was, as Josh was as well, a great resource for Drake [Maye]. We’ll continue to evaluate the position, whether that’s draft, a pro free agent, a college free agent or however it ends up falling.”

DeVito has a two-year, $4.4 million deal, which is very affordable as quarterbacks go. Especially with Maye entering the third year of his rookie contract. A low-round draft pick at the position would be even more inexpensive than either of them.

They’ll likely add two, one way or the other. Most teams have four quarterbacks throughout the offseason, and into training camp and the offseason. The question as of late August will be whether they carry two or three on the 53-man roster.