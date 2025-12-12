Colts QB Riley Leonard does not have an injury designation

It remains to be seen whether Colts rookie Riley Leonard will make his first career start, but he is good to go for Sunday.

The quarterback does not have an injury designation.

Leonard, who has a PCL sprain, had full practices all week.

But Colts coach Shane Steichen, in his Friday media availability, would not name a starter for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The Colts signed veteran Philip Rivers to the practice squad after Daniel Jones’ season-ending Achilles injury.

The Colts ruled out defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck), cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), offensive tackle Braden Smith (concussion/neck) and wide receiver Anthony Gould (foot).

They list defensive end Tyquan Lewis (ankle) as questionable.