Quentin Johnston questionable, Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey set to play

The Chargers may be missing one of their key receivers on Sunday when they play the Chiefs.

Receiver Quentin Johnston is one of two players questionable for the contest.

Johnston was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant in practice with a groin issue.

In his third season, Johnston has caught 42 passes for 533 yards with seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Linebacker Troy Dye (hip) is also questionable for the contest after he was limited on Friday. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Not that there was much doubt regarding his availability after his performance on Monday night, but quarterback Justin Herbert (left hand) is off the injury report and is set to play. Herbert was listed as limited for all three days of practice.

Receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is also off the report and set to play after three limited practices this week.

Receiver Derius Davis (ankle) has been ruled out.

Defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring) and offensive lineman Trey Pipkins (ankle) have both been ruled out.