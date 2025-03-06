Jaguars trade WR Christian Kirk to the Texans

The Jaguars were planning to release wide receiver Christian Kirk, but they found a trade partner, according to Diana Russini of TheAthletic.com. Never mind that it’s a division rival.

The Jaguars will get a 2026 seventh-round pick that originally belonged to the Rams.

The trade will become official Tuesday.

Kirk is heading into the final season of a four-year, $72 million contract he signed with the Jaguars in 2022. He is scheduled to make $16.5 million this season, and his departure will save the Jaguars $10.437 million against their salary cap.

A year ago, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio traded a 2024 seventh-round pick for Joe Mixon and then extended the running back’s contract. The team could do the same for Kirk.

The Texans needed wide receiver help with Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods headed to free agency and Tank Dell having undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL on Wednesday. Dell previously underwent surgery to repair his lateral collateral and medial collateral ligaments, and he is expected to miss most if not all of the 2025 season.

Kirk played only eight games last season before a season-ending collarbone fracture. He made 27 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown.

In 2022, his first season in Jacksonville, Kirk started all 17 games and had career highs with 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cardinals made Kirk a second-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2018, and he spent his first four seasons in Arizona.