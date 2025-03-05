 Skip navigation
Jaguars plan to release Christian Kirk

  
Published March 5, 2025 12:57 PM

After three seasons in Jacksonville, wide receiver Christian Kirk is on the way out.

The Jaguars plan to release Kirk, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jacksonville will save more than $10 million in salary cap space by releasing Kirk, who was heading into the final season of the four-year, $72 million contract he signed with the Jaguars in 2022.

In his first season in Jacksonville, Kirk appeared to be living up to that contract, starting all 17 games and hitting career-highs in catches (84), yards (1,108) and touchdowns (eight). But his production has declined since then. Last year he played in just eight games and had just 27 catches for 379 yards and one touchdown.

The 28-year-old Kirk will likely have multiple offers in free agency, though none as lucrative as the contract he signed with the Jaguars three years ago.