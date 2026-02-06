Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Budda Baker

Cardinals safety Budda Baker won the 2025 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which was announced during NFL Honors on Thursday night.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

This marked the third consecutive year Baker was a finalist for the award, which was created in honor of the late founding owner of the Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

The winner of the NFL Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. This marks the second time a Cardinals player was named the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner after wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald took home the honor in the award’s inaugural season in 2014.

As the winner, Baker received a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

The other finalists were LB Lavonte David (Tampa Bay), LB Demario Davis (New Orleans) and OT Brian O’Neill (Minnesota) in the NFC, and DT DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis), DT Harrison Phillips (New York Jets), DT Zach Sieler (Miami) and LB Kyle Van Noy (Baltimore) in the AFC.