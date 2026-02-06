 Skip navigation
Charles Woodson chose his liquor brand over buying a piece of the Browns

  
Published February 5, 2026 10:02 PM

Charles Woodson has decided to keep his name on the brand of liquor that he would have needed to drink on most Sundays, if he had become an owner of the Browns. And so he will not become an owner of the Browns.

The Hall of Famer had been approved to buy 0.1 percent of the franchise in May 2025. The deal, however, did not go through.

Woodson told Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports that Woodson opted to keep his name on the brand in lieu of owning a piece of the Browns.

“I thought I was going to be a proud owner of the Browns but it wasn’t able to happen because I wasn’t able to take my name off of my product,” Woodson said. “It’s what made the product. It’s how I started so I wasn’t able to do that.”

Said the Browns in a statement to FOS: “We respect the decision by Charles and wish him well.”

NFL’s rules prohibit owners from using their names, images, or likenesses for the promotion of alcohol products.