Charles Woodson approved as Browns limited partner

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson has been approved as a limited partner in the Browns ownership group, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

An Ohio native and the state’s “Mr. Football” in 1994, Woodson is the first minority owner added since Jimmy and Dee Haslam became the team’s controlling owners in 2012.

News was first reported of Woodson buying into the Browns last week.

“Charles has left an incredible legacy on the field, forever engraving himself as one of the greatest collegiate and NFL players of all time, but the work he’s continued to do off the field and his entrepreneurial spirit emphasized what a great fit he is for our organization,” Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement. “As he is an Ohio native, we’re so thrilled to have Charles on board as a limited partner of the Cleveland Browns because he knows how much football means to this community. We know he will be instrumental in helping shape the future of the club through his insight and leadership and we are looking forward to having him as part of our ownership group.”

“Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, it was a dream come true to play in the National Football League. In my wildest childhood dreams, I never considered the opportunity to become a limited partner of an NFL team, let alone the Cleveland Browns in my home state of Ohio. It is among my greatest honors to join the Haslam and Johnson families and the entire Haslam Sports Group to become a limited partner of the Cleveland Browns, one of the NFL’s most storied franchises,” said Woodson. “Over the last year, I’ve enjoyed getting to know the leadership team at the Browns and I’m excited about the opportunity to be a part of the bright future for this team and to help be a resource for the entire organization as well as the NFL. I want to thank Dee and Jimmy Haslam for providing me this amazing opportunity and Derrick Heggans for presenting this rare opportunity to me and facilitating the process.”

With the transaction being approved, Woodsn now owns 0.1 percent of the Browns.