Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel

The Coach of the Year award had more deserving candidates than perhaps any other award announced Thursday night at NFL Honors.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel won it for the second time in his career, with 19 of 50 first-place votes and 302 total points. He beat out Jacksonville’s Liam Coen (239 points, 16 first-place votes), Seattle’s Mike Macdonald (191, eight), Chicago’s Ben Johnson (145, one) and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan (140, six). Coen and Johnson, like Vrabel, directed big turnarounds; Macdonald led the Seahawks to the No. 1 seed in the NFC; and Shanahan’s team overcame a slew of injuries to come within a game of the No. 1 seed, losing to the Seahawks in Week 18.

He joins Chuck Knox (Rams, Bills, Seahawks), Bill Parcells (Giants, Patriots), Bruce Arians (Colts, Cardinals), Dan Reeves (Giants, Falcons), Don Shula (Colts, Dolphins) and George Allen (Rams, Washington) as coaches who have won the award with multiple franchises.

The Patriots named Vrabel their head coach before the 2025 season after the team went 4-13 in Jerod Mayo’s only season. New England was 13-4 this season and won the AFC East in Vrabel’s first season.

Vrabel also won the award in 2021 when he coached the Titans.

Bill Belichick won the award in 2010.

The awards announced at NFL Honors are only for results of the regular season, with voting conducted after Week 18.