Parsons: McCarthy's departure is 'devastating'
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Parsons: McCarthy's departure is 'devastating'
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Penn State TE Tyler Warren declares for draft

  
Published January 14, 2025 02:47 PM

The top tight end in college football is making the jump to the NFL.

Penn State star Tyler Warren announced on social media that he is entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Warren, who had one year of eligibility left, won the Mackey Award and was voted a first-team All-American for his work during the 2024 season.

Warren had 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2024 season. He also ran 26 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns and went 3-of-6 for 35 yards and a touchdown as a passer.

The receiving skills will be of the most interest to NFL teams and Warren’s production in that role is likely to make him a first-round pick in April.