 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_knightjr_250226.jpg
Knight details lessons learned from SEC atmosphere
nbc_pft_greenintv_250226.jpg
Why Green left Senior Bowl after mic-drop moment
nbc_pft_shemarstewart_250226.jpg
Why Stewart models his game after Julius Peppers

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_knightjr_250226.jpg
Knight details lessons learned from SEC atmosphere
nbc_pft_greenintv_250226.jpg
Why Green left Senior Bowl after mic-drop moment
nbc_pft_shemarstewart_250226.jpg
Why Stewart models his game after Julius Peppers

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen on Anthony Richardson: Competition is great for everybody

  
Published February 26, 2025 10:33 AM

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said during his Tuesday press conference at the scouting combine that Indianapolis will have an open competition at starting quarterback for the coming season.

The idea is to push 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson toward improvement, and head coach Shane Steichen said in his own Tuesday presser that he thinks it will be good for the young QB.

“I think competition is great for everybody,” Steichen said. “Any time you have competition at any position, whether it’s the quarterback position or wherever it may be, I think it makes everyone better.”

Richardson, who turns 23 in May, has dealt with multiple injuries. But he’s also been wildly inconsistent when he’s been on the field. He ended the 2024 season with a 47.7 completion rate, passing for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 starts.

So, it’s no surprise Steichen mentioned consistency and completion percentage as aspects Richardson can improve for 2025.

How can the completion rate improve?

“I think it’s repetition,” Steichen said, noting Richardson’s quick feet. “I think it’s just getting the repetitions with those guys to get the completion percentage up.”

While Steichen noted the importance of every year in the NFL, there’s no denying that Richardson’s Year 3 is going to be critical as his career moves forward.

“You have to show up and play,” Steichen said. “Every year there are pressure situations and you have to show up week in and week out and put on your best performance.”