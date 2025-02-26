Shane Steichen on Anthony Richardson: Competition is great for everybody

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said during his Tuesday press conference at the scouting combine that Indianapolis will have an open competition at starting quarterback for the coming season.

The idea is to push 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson toward improvement, and head coach Shane Steichen said in his own Tuesday presser that he thinks it will be good for the young QB.

“I think competition is great for everybody,” Steichen said. “Any time you have competition at any position, whether it’s the quarterback position or wherever it may be, I think it makes everyone better.”

Richardson, who turns 23 in May, has dealt with multiple injuries. But he’s also been wildly inconsistent when he’s been on the field. He ended the 2024 season with a 47.7 completion rate, passing for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 starts.

So, it’s no surprise Steichen mentioned consistency and completion percentage as aspects Richardson can improve for 2025.

How can the completion rate improve?

“I think it’s repetition,” Steichen said, noting Richardson’s quick feet. “I think it’s just getting the repetitions with those guys to get the completion percentage up.”

While Steichen noted the importance of every year in the NFL, there’s no denying that Richardson’s Year 3 is going to be critical as his career moves forward.

“You have to show up and play,” Steichen said. “Every year there are pressure situations and you have to show up week in and week out and put on your best performance.”