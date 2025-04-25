Colts take Tyler Warren at No. 14

Tyler Warren unexpectedly slipped out of the top 10. The slide has ended.

The Penn State tight end will land in Indianapolis, with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Warren is a dynamic playmaker, who has versatility and athleticism. He played high-school quarterback, which is a bonus for a team that hasn’t have a solid answer at quarterback since Warren was a junior in high school.

He’s a Colt now. Whether it’s Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones throwing the passes, Warren will be catching plenty of them.