nbc_pft_loveland_250424.jpg
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
nbc_pft_kelvinbanksjr_250424.jpg
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
nbc_pft_mcmillan_250424.jpg
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Colts take Tyler Warren at No. 14

  
Published April 24, 2025 09:40 PM

Tyler Warren unexpectedly slipped out of the top 10. The slide has ended.

The Penn State tight end will land in Indianapolis, with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Warren is a dynamic playmaker, who has versatility and athleticism. He played high-school quarterback, which is a bonus for a team that hasn’t have a solid answer at quarterback since Warren was a junior in high school.

He’s a Colt now. Whether it’s Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones throwing the passes, Warren will be catching plenty of them.