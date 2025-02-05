Will Levis: All I can do is work to show Titans I can be their QB

The Titans went into the 2024 offseason with Will Levis as their quarterback of the future, but Levis wasn’t able to make the most of that opportunity.

Levis missed time with a shoulder injury and was ineffective enough when in the lineup that he was benched for Mason Rudolph near the end of the season. The Titans wound up going 3-14 and earning the first pick in the draft, which has led to plenty of speculation that they will be taking their next quarterback of the future two years after selecting Levis in the second round.

While in New Orleans making media appearances on Tuesday, Levis said he is “making sure I am taking note of all the things that happened and most importantly try to clean up the things that could have made the season go a little smoother” ahead of a bid to show the Titans he can still be the guy.

“Every year, I don’t care what position you play, I feel like it is in their best interest to do their due diligence to make sure they know who is out there, and evaluate who they feel they need to evaluate,” Levis said, via the team’s website. “It doesn’t offend me at all. And, I know going 3-14 doesn’t get you job security anywhere, for any team. All I can do is put my head down and work to show them I can still be this team’s quarterback.”

The Titans will have to make a call about drafting a quarterback before they get an extended chance to see Levis in action, so what they see from the likes of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders might wind up having more to do with their decision.