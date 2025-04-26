Titans begin Day 3 by selecting WR Chimere Dike

The final day of the 2025 NFL Draft is underway with the Titans picking a receiver to start the fourth round.

Tennessee has selected receiver Chimere Dike out of Florida with the No. 103 overall pick.

Dike spent his first three collegiate seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida in 2023. He led the team in receptions in 2024, catching 42 passes for 783 yards with two touchdowns.

In 57 total collegiate games with 42 starts, he recorded 139 receptions for 2,261 yards with 11 TDs.