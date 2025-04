The Titans have added another weapon for Cam Ward.

With the 120th pick in the 2025 draft, Tennessee took former Texas tight end Gunnar Helm.

Helm had 60 catches for 786 yards and seven touchdowns last year for the Longhorns.

Chig Okwonko is the current starter at tight end for the Titans.

The Titans drafted receiver Chimere Dike with the first pick in round four. They signed veteran receiver Tyler Lockett on Wednesday.