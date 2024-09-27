Bills vs. Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats

The Buffalo Bills (3-0) put their undefeated record on the line when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens (1-2) Sunday Night on Football Night in America.

Josh Allen has been spectacular this season, deserving of the MVP love he’s received thus far.

On the other side of the ball, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens picked up their first win of the season last week after defeating the Dallas Cowboys.

The two sides have met 11 times, and the Ravens lead the series 6-5-0, but the Bills have won the last two meetings. The teams last met in October of 2022 when the Bills in Baltimore 23-20.

Game Details and How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens live Sunday night

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 8:20 PM EST

Site: M&T Bank Stadium

City: Baltimore, MD

TV/Streaming: NBC & Peacock

Game odds for Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens - Week 4

The latest odds as of Friday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (+114), Baltimore Ravens (-135)

Buffalo Bills (+114), Baltimore Ravens (-135) Spread : Ravens -2.5

: Ravens -2.5 Total : 46.5

The line opened up at -2.0 in favor of the Ravens. It has fluctuated between 2 and 2.5 but site currently at Ravens -2.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the play here is Bills moneyline:

“This is a difficult game to handicap. You think about the Ravens’ success last week running the ball and question if they can do that each week. Their offensive line held up nicely, but it is still a work in progress. The Bills are on the road and have seemingly been perfect. Will they beat the Ravens for the third time in a row? I think they do.”

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens team stats and betting trends

In the last 19 seasons, 77 teams have started 3-0; 20 were underdogs in their fourth game, and only five won outright.

Those 3-0 teams against the spread were 39-38.

The Ravens are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games as favorite

The Bills are 3-0 against the spread this season

The Ravens are 1-2 against the spread this season

Derrick Henry has scored a touchdown in 5 of his last 6 home games

The Ravens’ last three games have gone OVER the Total

Quarterback matchup for Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Bills – Josh Allen (+225) is now the betting favorite to win the MVP. He has thrown 7 TDs and has yet to throw an interception.

Josh Allen (+225) is now the betting favorite to win the MVP. He has thrown 7 TDs and has yet to throw an interception. Ravens – Lamar Jackson has started the season with 702 passing yards, 3 TDs, and 1 INT. He has added another 254 yards on the ground.

Bills and Ravens Player news & injuries

Bills LB Terrel Bernard (pectoral) has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Bills CB Taron Johnson (forearm) has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Ravens G Andrew Vorhees (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum (undisclosed is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

