How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts face Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings in primetime this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings game.

Indianapolis Colts:

The Indianapolis Colts lost 23-20 to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Indianapolis had a 10-3 lead after the first quarter, but at the end of the first half, Anthony Richardson’s pass was intercepted, leading to a touchdown on the next play, ultimately giving Houston a 17-10 lead. Richardson finished Sunday’s game with a career-low 31.3 completion percentage, throwing for 175 passing yards with 1 passing touchdown and 2 turnovers.

The second-year QB missed Weeks 5 and 6 with an oblique injury but is 3-3 in his six starts this season with 9 turnovers. Richardson’s struggles are apparent; however, his teammates have expressed their support for the young quarterback. “He’s got guys in this locker room that got his back, and we’re gonna continue to have his back,” said Colts DT DeForest Buckner after Sunday’s loss. “The kid is a good talent, and he’s working his tail off to be the best he can be for this team.”

Should the Colts bench Richardson?

Minnesota Vikings:

Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings look to bounce back after falling to the Rams on Thursday, in their second straight loss. WR Justin Jefferson finished with a season-high 8 receptions for 115 receiving yards, while Darnold completed 18-of-25 for 240 pass yards and 2 touchdowns. It was his second game of the season without an interception and with multiple touchdown passes.

Darnold, now in his seventh NFL season, has thrown for 1,610 yards and 14 touchdown passes. With a passer rating of 107.3, he ranks fourth in the league and is on pace to set career highs in both passing yards and touchdowns.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 Draft, signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in March. The Vikings are his fourth team and his third in three seasons.

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings:

When: Sunday, November 3

Sunday, November 3 Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

