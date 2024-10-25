Christian Darrisaw needs season-ending knee surgery

After Thursday night’s game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said the team was hoping for good news on left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who suffered a knee injury at the end of the second quarter.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, the club did not get it on Friday.

According to multiple reports, an MRI revealed Darrisaw needs season-ending knee surgery.

Darrisaw went down after a run play, gingerly walking to the locker room with trainers assistance.

The Vikings played David Quessenberry left tackle for the rest of Thursday’s game.

“We’ll see what it looks like with CD and ultimately put together a good plan,” O’Connell said Thursday night. “Regardless of who’s out there, I’ve got a lot of confidence in our guys.”

A first-round pick in 2021, Darrisaw agreed to a four-year contract extension with Minnesota in late July. He’s started 46 games over the last four seasons.