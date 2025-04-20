Busy week is coming for the Patriots

It’s a busy week for the NFL. It will be an even busier week for the New England Patriots.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots will have a three-day voluntary veteran minicamp on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday — with the camp ending on the same day the draft begins.

Every team with a new coach is permitted to have a voluntary veteran minicamp. The Patriots have opted to have theirs promptly upon conclusion of Phase I of the offseason program.

Yes, it’s a voluntary camp. Those players who hope to have new coach Mike Vrabel volunteer to keep them around for the short and long haul would be wise to volunteer to attend and participate.

For Vrabel, the minicamp will impact his participation in the final stage of draft preparations. It’s part of the multi-tasking that head coaches need to do. Before the minicamp opens, Vrabel will have done everything he needs to do to get ready for the draft.