PFT’s Week 8 2024 NFL results and recap

Week 8 has come and gone, with no bye and 14 Sunday games.

Here’s our recap of each of the games player on the fourth and final Sunday of October. Also known as National Tight Ends Day.

Eagles 37, Bengals 17

The Eagles run their winning streak to three, as their offense continues to find its identity. Even if the identity is crafted on a week-to-week basis, based on what’s working.

Lately, everything has been working.

In Sunday’s 37-point outburst, quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first player in league history with multiple rushing touchdowns and a passer rating of 100 or higher in back-to-back games.

Two came on the tush push. Speaking to him by phone after the win, I said the patented play is back. “It never went anywhere,” Hurts insisted.

For the Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow finished his 60th game with 112 touchdown passes. He has the fourth most in a player’s first 60 games, trailing only Dan Marino (145), Patrick Mahomes (144), and Justin Herbert (114).

The more troubling number is four. The Bengals are 0-4 at home this year.

Browns 29, Ravens 24

The Jameis Winston era began in a big, big way. He threw for 334 yards; Deshaun Watson has never had a 300-yard day during his time in Cleveland.

Winston’s authentic brand of enthusiasm lifted the entire team. Even if it won’t be enough to turn 2-6 into a playoff berth (and maybe it will), it will make Browns games something they’ve yet to be this season — fun.

For Ravens, the fun temporarily ended at five wins in a row. Still, Derrick Henry became the first player in league history to score a touchdown in each of his first eight games with a team.

Lions 52, Titans 14

Yes, it was the Titans. But the outcome is impressive regardless of opponent, a sign of a juggernaut. And they seem to keep getting better.

Receiver Kalif Raymond, who had 190 return yards and two total scores, told PFT by phone after the game that the improvement traces in part to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s obsession with practicing at a high level.

They’re playing at a level higher than they have in years. Detroit is 6-1 for the first time since 1956.

And they did it with quarterback Jared Goff throwing only 15 passes, completing 12 for 85 yards and three touchdowns.

Texans 23, Colts 20

Houston held on to complete the sweep of the Colts and to take control of the AFC South.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 10 of 32 passes for 175 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown in his return from an ankle injury.

Texans receiver Stefon Diggs left after suffering a no-contact knee injury. Coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t have an update after the game. However, it didn’t look good.

Packers 30, Jaguars 27

For the second straight week, Packers kicker Brandon McManus won the game with a walk-off field goal. This one came at the end of a drive engineered by quarterback Malik Willis, who replaced Jordan Love in the second half.

Love has a groin injury. An MRI is coming on Monday. There’s hope that it’s a week-to-week injury from which he can recover by next weekend.

The Jaguars lost receiver Christian Kirk for the season to a broken collarbone. He’d been the subject of trade talk before the injury.

Cardinals 28, Dolphins 27

The return of Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t supposed to go this way. Because Kyler Murray didn’t get the memo; he brought the Cardinals back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit, mainly with his throwing. A key run on third down extended the game-winning drive.

At 4-4, the Cardinals are now in a three-way tie atop the NFC West.

The Dolphins have slipped to 2-5. They go to Buffalo next weekend.

Patriots 25, Jets 22

Woody wanted it. Woody got it. Firing the coach of a 2-3 team six days before a Monday night home game extended the two-game losing streak to five. And while they’re not done yet, a visit from the Texans is looming for Halloween night.

Trick or treat. Smell my feet. Give Rex a goddamn snack to eat.

The Patriots lost quarterback Drake Maye to a concussion. They still responded well from coach Jerod Mayo calling him “soft.” While the playoffs remain a long shot, putting another nail in the Jets’ coffin will have to be the next best thing.

Falcons 31, Buccaneers 26

Kirk Cousins had four touchdown passes and a passer rating of 145.9. He has eight touchdown passes in two games against Tampa Bay this season.

The Bucs, without their two top receivers, tried to muster offense without Mike Evans or Chris Godwin. They did, but ultimately not enough. And now they’re 4-4, and given the sweep by Atlanta two games behind in the race for the NFC South crown.

Chargers 26, Saints 8

L.A. got to 4-3 with a win against the overmatched Saints, who still don’t have starting quarterback Derek Carr. New Orleans mustered two field goals on offense in their second straight game against an AFC West team that never felt close.

Rookie Ladd McConkey had eight catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers, who found the end zone three times after settling for five field goals in a Monday night loss.

Meanwhile, Saints defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd should be suspended for his WWE/Bountygate-style effort to injury Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. If the NFL is serious about player health and safety, he will be.

Bills 31, Seahawks 10

Buffalo continued its dominance of the AFC East. At 6-2 and with the Dolphins 2-5 and the Patriots and Jets 2-6, it would take an epic collapse to cause the Bills to blow the division crown.

Amari Cooper had only one catch for three yards in his second game with the Bills, but Khalil Shakir had 107 yards and rookie Keon Coleman added 70 and a touchdown. James Cook rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III was held to 12 yards on nine carries, and the passing game felt the absence of DK Metcalf, who has a knee injury.

Broncos 28, Panthers 14

Denver keeps pushing toward its first playoff berth since winning Super Bowl 50, feasting on a buffet line of the worst teams of the NFC South. Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn took exception to Broncos coach Sean Payton seemingly running up the score. Payton rubbed a little salt in the wound after the game by stating the obvious — the Carolina offense simply is not good.

Bo Nix has set the franchise rookie record for quarterback wins with five, surpassing John Elway and Drew Lock, who had four each.

Chiefs 27, Raiders 20

Kansas City has now won 13 games in a row, dating back to a New Year’s Eve win over the Bengals. And the Chiefs are 6-0 at Allegiant Stadium, with five wins over the Raiders and one in Super Bowl LVIII.

With 81, quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranks third on the list of quarterback wins for the first eight years of his career. He needs five to catch Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, who are tied at 86. Mahomes has 10 games left to get there.

Commanders 18, Bears 15

Jayden Daniels shrugged off a rib injury and a late go-ahead score by the Bears to throw a Hail Mary for the ages, buying time for nearly 13 seconds before launching the game winner, which was tipped by Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson and caught by Commanders receiver Noah Brown.

Stevenson was seen taunting Commanders fans before — and during — the play.

The loss dropped the 4-3 Bears into the basement of the NFC North. And it puts pressure on Bears coach Matt Eberflus, who didn’t have his team ready for the fateful Hail Mary.

49ers 30, Cowboys 24

Dallas took an early 10-point lead, the 49ers overpowered them, and then the Cowboys tried to make it interesting.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo had 85 rushing yards and his first career touchdown while filling in for Jordan Mason, who suffered a shoulder injury.

George Kittle had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, putting a bow on National Tights End Day.

For DallasCeeDee Lamb had 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns. But the Dallas running game continued to lack punch, gaining 56 yards. San Francisco ran for 223.

Next up for the Cowboys, a trip to Atlanta — and a Mike Zimmer-Kirk Cousins reunion. We like that.