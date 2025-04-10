 Skip navigation
Brandon Graham leaves the door open on a potential return

  
Published April 10, 2025 12:45 PM

A wave can mean farewell. A wave can mean hello.

Last month, long-time Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham waved goodbye to football. Now, he might be waving hello to a return.

Appearing on the Up & Adams show, Graham said he’s “90 percent retired. . . . I’m 90 percent.”

He then explained the 10 percent comes from “how much I want to continue to train the way I’m training. . . . Training to train for a game is different, but I haven’t really changed that yet. I just want to go out there and speed it up to whereI wanna look good and make sure that I’m staying fit and while I’m still rehabbing my arm and making sure that when I do retire, I’m staying in the habit of that, because a lot of guys tell me that when you leave, you’ve gotta make sure you stay in the habit of working out.”

He added that he needs to look good “if I’m gonna be on TV.” And as he talked it through, he said he wants to be a “man of his word” and that he doesn’t want to “play that back and forth stuff.” He wants to “accept it and just move on and get ready for what’s next.”

Still, it sounds like the door is open, if only by a little bit. For now, he’s focusing on rehabbing his twice-torn triceps and keeping in football shape.

One factor could be whether he gets the TV opportunity he’s looking for, and whether he’s aiming for one of the best seats or whether he’s willing to start at something other than the grownups’ table. ESPN made one of those seats for former Graham teammate Jason Kelce a year ago, because he’s Jason Kelce. Graham might have similar cachet in Philly, but few (other than Travis Kelce) have the same profile as Jason Kelce.

Graham turned 37 a week ago today. Is there gas in the tank? He seems to think so.The question is whether he gets an invitation to drive, from the only team he’s ever played for or one of the other 31 NFL franchises.