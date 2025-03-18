Brandon Graham retires after 15 NFL seasons with the Eagles

Brandon Graham is going out a champion.

The fifteen-year NFL veteran, who spent his entire career with the Eagles, has retired. He capped his career by returning from a torn triceps muscle to play in the Super Bowl LVIII win over the Chiefs.

A first-round pick in 2010, it took Graham several years to become a full-time starter. He made the game-sealing strip-sack of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, and he remained with the team for seven more seasons.

Graham, who visited the ESPN set during the 2024 season, could be eyeing a future in the media, where plenty of players have crafted careers in both traditional and non-traditional ways.

He exits with 206 regular-season appearances, 106 regular-season starts, 76.5 sacks, and 22 forced fumbles.