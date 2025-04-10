Kyler Murray: As Marvin Harrison Jr. gets more comfortable, he’ll continue to grow

Late last season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said that his connection with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn’t where the team needed it to be and said that building his chemistry with the 2024 first-round pick is a priority.

Murray revisited the topic in an interview with Arizona Sports this week and said that the duo has “to be better” in their second season together. He went on to predict that “we will be better” and said that it will come with Harrison “being more open, being more comfortable with the guys in the locker room, being more comfortable with me, being more comfortable just to speak his mind within the receiving room.”

It’s an evolution that Murray said will take place over time and it’s one that he’s confident will benefit Harrison on the field.

“I understand him in the sense of he’s got this name and he wants to just come in and prove himself,” Murray said. “People say he’s not talkative. Well, they would have said I wasn’t talkative my rookie year, either, because all I wanted to do was come in and show guys I’m worth where they picked me and who I am. So, I understand that part of his personality. But as he gets more comfortable, he’s going to continue to grow. I truly believe that.”

Harrison came into the NFL with plenty of fanfare, but his 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns were seen as a bit underwhelming when all was said and done. If that becomes the floor for a bigger 2025, there won’t be many complaints in Arizona.