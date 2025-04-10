 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Kyler Murray: As Marvin Harrison Jr. gets more comfortable, he’ll continue to grow

  
Published April 10, 2025 02:00 PM

Late last season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said that his connection with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn’t where the team needed it to be and said that building his chemistry with the 2024 first-round pick is a priority.

Murray revisited the topic in an interview with Arizona Sports this week and said that the duo has “to be better” in their second season together. He went on to predict that “we will be better” and said that it will come with Harrison “being more open, being more comfortable with the guys in the locker room, being more comfortable with me, being more comfortable just to speak his mind within the receiving room.”

It’s an evolution that Murray said will take place over time and it’s one that he’s confident will benefit Harrison on the field.

“I understand him in the sense of he’s got this name and he wants to just come in and prove himself,” Murray said. “People say he’s not talkative. Well, they would have said I wasn’t talkative my rookie year, either, because all I wanted to do was come in and show guys I’m worth where they picked me and who I am. So, I understand that part of his personality. But as he gets more comfortable, he’s going to continue to grow. I truly believe that.”

Harrison came into the NFL with plenty of fanfare, but his 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns were seen as a bit underwhelming when all was said and done. If that becomes the floor for a bigger 2025, there won’t be many complaints in Arizona.