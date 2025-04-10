Colts release Matt Gay

The Colts are down to one kicker on their 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have released Matt Gay on Thursday. Spencer Shrader, who signed with the team earlier this year, is the remaining kicker in Indianapolis.

Gay spent time on the Colts’ practice squad in 2020 before moving on to the Rams and returned to the team on a four-year deal in 2023. He made 64-of-78 field goals and 68-of-69 extra points over the last two seasons.

The move will clear $2.75 million in cap space for the Colts, but there will be $4 million in dead money left for the 2025 season.