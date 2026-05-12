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Giants sign second-round pick Colton Hood

  
Published May 12, 2026 04:44 PM

Cornerback Colton Hood has signed his rookie deal with the Giants.

Hood was a second-round pick last month and the team announced that he signed his four-year contract on Tuesday.

Five of the team’s seven picks from this year’s draft have now signed their contracts. First-round picks Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa are the two unsigned members of the rookie class.

Hood was projected by many to be a first-round pick and he was in attendance for the first night of the draft in Pittsburgh to watch as he went unselected. He had 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a forced fumble at Tennessee last season.