Former All-Pro tight end Charlie Young dies at 75

Charlie Young, a first-round pick of the Eagles in 1973, has died. He was 75.

Young was the sixth overall selection out of USC. After three years with the Eagles, Young played three years with the Rams, three years with the 49ers, and three years with the Seahawks.

In Philadelphia, Young was a Pro Bowler all three years. He also was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie, and a second-team All-Pro in 1974 and 1975.

He played in 187 regular-season games, with 142 starts. He caught 418 passes for 5,106 yards and 27 touchdowns. Young also appeared in 13 postseason games.

Young appeared in two Super Bowls. With the Rams, he appeared in Super Bowl XIV. He started Super Bowl XVI with the 49ers, which San Francisco won over Cincinnati.

In 2004, Young was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

We extend our condolences to Young’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.