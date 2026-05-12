Bengals will face Falcons in Madrid in Week 9

When Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about the team playing an international game at a Tuesday press conference, he said he was “all for it” and he may have had some advance notice of what was coming a few hours later.

The NFL announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Bengals will be traveling to Madrid to face the Falcons on Sunday, November 8 in Week 9 of the regular season. The game will be played at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium and it will be telecast on NFL Network.

This will be the third time that the Bengals have played a game outside the United States. They also played games in London in 2016 and 2019.

The full international slate for 2026 is set to be announced on Wednesday morning and the entire scheduled will be revealed on Thursday night.