Aaron Jones: J.J. McCarthy is a winner

  
Published April 10, 2025 12:41 PM

The Vikings are set to turn to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to be their quarterback moving forward.

In an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday, Vikings running back Aaron Jones talked about his excitement for the young quarterback to take over.

J.J.’s a winner,” Jones said. “If you look from high school through his time in college, he’s lost one career game. He came in [and] in his short time there, he was balling. The preseason, he ended up getting hurt, unfortunately. But I think it might’ve been a quarterback battle if he didn’t get hurt. He’s different. He’s a competitor. He wants to be great and he’s hungry.

“So, I think you’ll see it when he steps on the field.”

Jones mentioned that even though McCarthy wasn’t able to play as a rookie due to injury, he took copious notes on defensive players.

“Just the way — he’s very methodical in everything he does,” Jones said. “So, attention to detail, he’s fully dove in and then some. I’m excited to even be in the backfield with him, take some handoffs, and have him throw it to me, too.”

McCarthy was the Big Ten quarterback of the year in 2023, helping Michigan win the CFP national championship before the Vikings traded up to take him at No. 10 overall last spring.