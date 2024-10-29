Colts bench Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco

Colts head coach Shane Steichen has elected to make the change he seemed to be leaning toward in his Monday press conference.

According to multiple reports, the Colts are benching Anthony Richardson to start Joe Flacco against the Vikings on Sunday night.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick of last year’s draft, has been wildly inconsistent in his six starts this season, completing just 44.4 percent of his passes for 958 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s rushed for 242 yards with one touchdown, though he’s fumbled a league-high six times.

Richardson also invited some controversy in Sunday’s loss to the Texans by tapping out for one play in the third quarter because he was tired. He’s faced criticism both internally and externally for it.

Flacco has appeared in four games this year, including two starts when Richardson injured his hip. The 2023 AP comeback player of the year, Flacco has completed 65.7 percent of his throws this year for 716 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.

As a rookie last year, Richardson played just four games due to injury.

Currently at 4-4, the Colts have a shot at a postseason berth if the offense can become more consistent. At least for now, the club will turn to Flacco to try and make that happen.