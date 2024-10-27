Anthony Richardson’s INT hands Texans 17-10 halftime lead

Anthony Richardson entered today completing 48.5 percent of his passes. That number is falling.

The Colts quarterback has one big play for his team and a bigger play for the other team.

The Colts trail 17-10 at halftime after the Texans used a Richardson interception for a one-play, 7-yard touchdown drive with 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Richardson is 2-of-15 for 81 yards, with 69 coming on a touchdown throw to Josh Downs after safety Jalen Pitre fell down on crossing routes that took him out.

But Pitre got his revenge just before the half.

On second-and-3 from their own 12, the Colts let Richardson throw. Kamari Lassiter dropped what would have been a pick-six. Inexplicably, the Colts allowed Richardson to throw on third down with 34 seconds left.

Richardson tired to hit Downs, and Pitre intercepted it at the Indianapolis 17 and returned it 10 yards.

On the next snap, C.J. Stroud found Tank Dell for a 7-yard touchdown.

Stroud has been pressured from start to finish, and the Texans replaced guard Kenyon Green with Jarrett Patterson, but Patterson only lasted a few players before leaving for a concussion check. Stroud has taken two sacks and six hits and is 16-of-26 for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Mixon has 10 carries for 34 yards and a highlight-reel 14-yard touchdown run, and tight end Dalton Schultz has four catches for 52 yards.

Jonathan Taylor has run for 36 yards on eight carries for the Colts.