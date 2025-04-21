 Skip navigation
Milton Williams “up for” the challenge of facing Josh Allen

  
Published April 20, 2025 08:56 PM

The Bills have won the AFC East the past five seasons. The last time the Bills didn’t win it, the Patriots did.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams now plays for the Patriots, having signed in free agency.

He can’t wait to face Josh Allen, the reigning MVP, after the only missed game of his career game in 2023 in a game against the Bills.

“I ended up missing that game against Josh Allen,” Williams said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. “So, I haven’t got to play him yet. Since I got here just talking with [Christian] Barmore, he was like, ‘Yeah, Josh Allen is probably the hardest quarterback I’ve had to bring down.’ Just big, fast, he kind of reminds me of Cam Newton. I compare him to Cam Newton, just being that big, being that mobile, having such a big arm, make any throw. It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m up for it. I’m up for it for sure.”

The Bills and Patriots play twice a year, so Williams will see a lot of Allen, and Allen will see a lot of Williams, who signed a four-year, $104 million deal. The Patriots also have added cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker Robert Spillane and pass rusher Harold Landry this offseason in seeking to improve a defense that ranked 22nd in the NFL last season.