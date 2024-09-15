Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats

This was to be a matchup featuring two dynamic quarterbacks with Anthony Richardson and the Colts (0-1) heading to Lambeau to take on Jordan Love and the Packers (0-1). It appears that storyline has been spoiled as Love’s knee injury late in the opener in Brazil against the Eagles has him at best questionable to take the field against the Colts. If Love is out, Malik Willis will step under center for Green Bay. This is Willis’ first season in Green Bay. The 3rd round pick out of Liberty played his first two seasons in Tennessee.

The Colts come to town having lost last week to Houston, 29-7. Anthony Richardson only completed 9 passes on the afternoon for 212 yards. He did throw 2 TDs but also was intercepted once. The 2nd-year QB also ran the ball 6 times for 56 yards. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 48 yards on 16 carries.

The Packers lost to the Eagles in Brazil, 34-29. Its difficult to pull much from the game tape of the Packers’ offense IF there is no Love other than the fact Josh Jacobs will get the ball regardless of who is under center. The veteran running back signed as a free agent in the offseason. He carried the ball 16 times for 84 yards and caught 2 passes for 20 yards in the opener.

Game Details and How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Lambeau Field

City: Green Bay, WI

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Colts vs. Packers

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (-142), Green Bay Packers (+120)

Indianapolis Colts (-142), Green Bay Packers (+120) Spread: Colts -3

Colts -3 Total: 40.5

This line is right where it started as the news regarding Jordan Love has not improved as the week has unfolded. The Total has dropped a full point as the reality of Malik Willis directing the Packers’ offense is setting in with bettors.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Indy’s RB1 to find the endzone.

“I like Jonathan Taylor to score a touchdown. We saw Saquon Barkley score not one, not two, but three touchdowns in his debut against this Packers’ team. I think that Jonathan Taylor could do something similar for the Colts.”

Indianapolis vs. Green Bay team stats, betting trends

The Packers are 0-1 against the spread this season

The Packers are 1-0 to the OVER this season

The Colts are 1-0 against the spread this season

The Colts are 1-0 to the OVER this season

Quarterback matchup for Colts vs. Packers

Colts: Anthony Richardson was 9-19 for 212 yards through the air with 2 TDs and 1 INT. He also picked up 56 yards on the ground and scored a rushing TD.

Anthony Richardson was 9-19 for 212 yards through the air with 2 TDs and 1 INT. He also picked up 56 yards on the ground and scored a rushing TD. Packers: Jordan Love was 17-34 for 260 yards including 2 TDs and 1 INT this season. Malik Willis is 0-1 this season.

Colts vs. Packers player news & injury updates

Colts’ WR2 Josh Downs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Colts’ DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Colts’’ DT DeForest Buckner (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Packers’ QB Jordan Love (knee) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

Packers’ WR1 Jayden Reed (calf/shin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

