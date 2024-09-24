Steelers vs. Colts prediction: odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts have a Week 4 matchup that has the Steelers as slight road favorites.

Pittsburgh is 3-0 to start the season with the offense sputtering 18, 13, and 20 points in the three wins. The Steelers’ defense has allowed 26 total points to the Falcons, Broncos, and Chargers. This meeting with the Colts will mark the Steelers’ third road game in four contests.

Indianapolis came away with its first win of the season to move to 1-2 after beating the Chicago Bears, 21-16. The Colts’ two losses have come by a combined eight points and this is a big home matchup since four of the next five games are on the road following this contest.

Game Details and How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts live on Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Steelers vs. Colts - Week 4

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-125), Indianapolis (+105)

Pittsburgh (-125), Indianapolis (+105) Spread: Pittsburgh -1.5

Pittsburgh -1.5 Total: 39.5

The total for the lookahead line was 40.5 and 41.5 at most shops, but that number has come down to 39.5, closing in on another key number of 38. Pittsburgh is 3-0 ATS and to the Under, so that’s where most of the money is expected to go.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Najee Harris to find the end zone for Pittsburgh against the Colts

“Najee Harris has received a heavy workload of 20, 17, and 18 rushing attempts through three games, in addition to seven total receptions. However, none of those 62 touches have resulted in a touchdown, but that will change soon.

The Colts did hold Chicago to 63 rushing yards on 28 carries, but I think Indy will revert back to its 237 rushing yards allowed per game through the first two weeks. Josh Jacobs had 151 rushing yards on 32 attempts, and Joe Mixon posted 159 rushing yards on 30 carries and one touchdown over Weeks 1 and 2 versus the Colts.”

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts team stats, betting trends

The Steelers are 3-0 ATS and 3-0 to the Under to start the season.

The Colts are 1-2 ATS and 2-1 to the Under to start the season.

The Steelers won 8 of the last 10 meetings versus the Colts.

Quarterback matchup for New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

Steelers: Justin Fields – In 2023, Fields spent his season surrounded by questions about his future with the Chicago Bears where he spent the first three years of his career. In his first three starts with Pittsburgh, Fields is 3-0 with 518 passing yards and 90 rushing for three total touchdowns with Pittsburgh.

Justin Fields – In 2023, Fields spent his season surrounded by questions about his future with the Chicago Bears where he spent the first three years of his career. In his first three starts with Pittsburgh, Fields is 3-0 with 518 passing yards and 90 rushing for three total touchdowns with Pittsburgh. Colts: Anthony Richardson – In 2023, Richardson played in four games before suffering a season-ending injury during his rookie campaign. This year, the former Florida Gator has 6 interceptions to 4 total touchdowns, in addition to 700 total yards.

Steelers and Colts player news & injuries

· For Pittsburgh, QB Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable, while OL Troy Fautanu (knee) is out.

· For Indianapolis, CB Kenny Powers (hip), DE Kwity Payne (quad) and CB Dallis Flowers (right leg) all suffered injuries in the fourth quarter last week and listed as questionable moving forward.

