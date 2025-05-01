 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LT Ikem Ekwonu wants to remain in Carolina long term but has no timeline for an extension

  
Published May 1, 2025 06:00 PM

The Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option on left tackle Ikem Ekwonu’s contract. He is expected to get a long-term deal, something the Panthers did for defensive lineman Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn in the same situation.

The only question is: When?

I have no timeline, honestly,” Ekwonu said Thursday, via Kassidy Hill of the team website. “I’ll let my agent and Dan and everybody kind of figure that out for themselves.

“But I mean, obviously, all parties know, all parties involved know I want to be here in Carolina long term. Hopefully, we can get that done. I’m definitely grateful and excited for this option.”

The Panthers used the sixth overall pick in 2022 on Ekwonu, who has started 49 of a possible 51 games in his career after missing two games with an ankle injury in 2024. Ekwonu does not turn 25 until the end of October.

Ekwonu was born in Charlotte and went to North Carolina State, so he is home and wants to keep it that way.

“I want to be here,” Ekwonu said. “I want to be part of the glory days in Carolina, and I feel like we’re right there on the precipice of it.”