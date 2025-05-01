LT Ikem Ekwonu wants to remain in Carolina long term but has no timeline for an extension

The Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option on left tackle Ikem Ekwonu’s contract. He is expected to get a long-term deal, something the Panthers did for defensive lineman Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn in the same situation.

The only question is: When?

“I have no timeline, honestly,” Ekwonu said Thursday, via Kassidy Hill of the team website. “I’ll let my agent and Dan and everybody kind of figure that out for themselves.

“But I mean, obviously, all parties know, all parties involved know I want to be here in Carolina long term. Hopefully, we can get that done. I’m definitely grateful and excited for this option.”

The Panthers used the sixth overall pick in 2022 on Ekwonu, who has started 49 of a possible 51 games in his career after missing two games with an ankle injury in 2024. Ekwonu does not turn 25 until the end of October.

Ekwonu was born in Charlotte and went to North Carolina State, so he is home and wants to keep it that way.

“I want to be here,” Ekwonu said. “I want to be part of the glory days in Carolina, and I feel like we’re right there on the precipice of it.”