Donovan Ezeiruaku says Cowboys are getting a “dawg” in him

Not long after Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku found out he was heading to Dallas, his phone rang again. It was Micah Parsons calling, welcoming him to town.

“It’s going to be fun,” Ezeiruaku said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “He reached out after the draft. He said ‘Let’s get to work,’ and I said, ‘Let’s do it.’

“I’m excited, having somebody of that caliber on the other side of the field. It’ll be very special to see.”

Ezeiruaku was drafted to replaced DeMarcus Lawrence, who, for 11 years, had a big presence on the Cowboys defensive line. Lawrence signed with the Seahawks in free agency and burned a bridge on his way out, with Lawrence and Parsons getting into a public tit for tat.

As much as Parsons wasn’t sad to see Lawrence go, he was as happy to see Ezeiruaku’s arrival in the second round.

Ezeiruaku made 16.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in his senior season and finished his four-year career with 30 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles.

“They’re getting somebody who is athletic off the edge but is a dawg,” Ezeiruaku said. “He’s going to stick his nose in there in the run game, and he’s going to get after the quarterback in the passing game. Hard-working dude, a great person off the field, that’s what the Dallas Cowboys are getting out of me.

“You can’t just be a one trick pony. I think that’s kind of what separates me and what separates good and great players. It’s very important to be versatile.”