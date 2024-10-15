Titans vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Josh Allen and the leaders in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (4-2) host Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Orchard Park Sunday afternoon.

The Bills return home following a 23-20 win Monday Night over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. Buffalo scored just 3 points after halftime, but it was enough because their banged-up defense stepped up and held the Jets to just 3 points in the 2nd half. This team has to be a bit fatigued as the Jets’ game was their 4th since September 23rd. That said, they got a massive lift and should be energized following the acquisition of Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. The one-time Alabama wideout is a true WR1 which was a need for Josh Allen and the Bills. The veteran has 691 receptions for 9,736 yards and 62 TDs in his 10-year career.

Will Levis was anointed the starting quarterback of the Titans before the season started. To put it mildly, he has struggled with the assignment throwing 6 picks and fumbling 3 times through the first 5 games of the season. Toss in the 2nd-year pro has also been sacked 15 times and you get the picture. The mistakes under center are costing this team seemingly every week. A quick dive shows the Titans’ time of possession is 9th-best in the NFL but they are T-25 in terms of touchdowns scored with just 10 through 5 games.

Lets take a deeper dive into the matchup and find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Time: 1 PM EST

1 PM EST Site: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium City: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Titans @ Bills

Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (+360), Buffalo Bills (-470)

Tennessee Titans (+360), Buffalo Bills (-470) Spread: Bills -8.5 (-108)

Bills -8.5 (-108) Total: 41.5

This number has not moved since it opened. It has not moved since the Bills’ trade for Amari Cooper. In fact, the Total has dropped ½ point since it opened.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

The Bills just have to be at least fatigued at this point as they get set to play their 4th game in 3 weeks. The addition of Amari Cooper will help this team without question. It provides the Bills a true #1 receiver which they have not had since Stefon Diggs was sent to Houston. In addition, Cooper will help mentor the group of young wideouts on the roster. I expect Cooper to fit into the Bills’ offense seamlessly. Asking us to lay 8.5 points with the Bills is a big ask especially in a season featuring so many of the dogs covering but I am not sure the Titans’ offense can keep up with the Bill’ offense. Hold your nose and lay the points.

Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills team stats, betting trends

Will Levis has been sacked 15 times this season. The Bills have recorded 16 sacks on defense this season.

The Titans have failed to cover the spread in 6 of their last 8 games against teams with better records.

The Bills have won 8 of their last 10 home games.

The Titans are 1-4 ATS and 2-3 to the OVER this season.

The Bills are 3-3 ATS this year and 3-3 to the OVER this season.

Quarterback matchup for Tennessee @ Buffalo

Titans: Will Levis – the 2nd-year pro threw for just 95 yards in last week’s loss to the Colts. Possibly worse is he averaged a paltry 3.5 yards per pass attempt.

Bills: Josh Allen – the 2nd favorite to win the MVP (+475), the veteran signal caller has yet to throw an interception this season. This past Monday vs. the Jets, Allen completed 19 of 25 passes for 215 yards and 2 TDs. His average per pass attempt was a stellar 8.6 yards.

Titans and Bills injury update

Buffalo DT Ed Oliver (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Buffalo RB1 James Cook (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Tennessee RB2 Tyjae Spears (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Tennessee DT Keondre Coburn (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

