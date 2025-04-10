Ohio State’s Will Howard calls himself the best QB in the 2025 NFL draft

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard recently heard Jon Gruden suggest that he’s the next Josh Allen and a player who could be considered the best quarterback in the draft. Howard himself agrees.

“I believe I’m the best quarterback in this class,” Howard told ESPN. “I think there’s unbelievable talent. But if you’re going to be a competitor, at the end of the day, you have to have that belief in yourself, and I think that’s what helps me get through those adverse times. S--- happens. You’ve got to be able to deal with it, and it’s the mentally tough people that are able to overcome those things. I think in my career I’ve just had to do that over and over again, and I’ve realized it’s a never-ending cycle.”

The 23-year-old Howard started 27 games over four seasons at Kansas State, then transferred to Ohio State last year, started all 16 games and led them to the national championship. He has plenty of experience at the college level and had 83 passing touchdowns and 26 rushing touchdowns in his college career.

Not many people think Howard is actually the best quarterback in this draft class -- Miami’s Cam Ward is widely viewed as No. 1 and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is widely viewed as No. 2 -- but Howard does seem to have some momentum with the draft two weeks away. And he welcomes that.