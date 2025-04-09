Jon Gruden says Ohio State QB Will Howard is “like a young Josh Allen”

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is viewed by many as a mid-round draft pick, but Jon Gruden thinks Howard has MVP potential.

Gruden, who is sitting down with quarterback prospects the way he used to do as a staple of ESPN’s pre-draft coverage, has released the first episode of his 2025 series, and it’s with Howard, who led Ohio State to the national championship last season. And Gruden compared Howard to the reigning NFL MVP, Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“You’re a big, dual-threat quarterback, aren’t you?” Gruden said to Howard. “That’s the MVP of the league. He’s a real big dual threat.”

Gruden said that Howard, who measured at 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds at the Scouting Combine and had 26 rushing touchdowns in his college career, has Allen’s size and running ability.

“How the hell do people not like you as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft?” Gruden said to Howard. “You’re like a young Josh Allen.”

Allen was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. No one thinks Howard is going that high. But Gruden thinks the team that drafts Howard is landing a quarterback with elite potential.