Garrett Bradbury: Vikings release a “wake-up call,” chance to re-prove myself with Patriots

Garrett Bradbury is in his first week of work with the Patriots and the circumstances that led to the center’s arrival in New England came up when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

Bradbury started 88 games for the Vikings over the last six seasons, but he became available when the Vikings released him last month. Bradbury quickly signed with the Patriots and said on Thursday that he views the end of his run in Minnesota as a chance to recommit himself to doing things the right way with his new team.

“That’s the business,” Bradbury said. “You never want to feel comfortable, but that’s a wake-up call. That’s ‘all right, here we go, that’s how they feel and they move on.’ There’s no ill will. I’m not bitter towards the Vikings. It’s just a new opportunity for me. I think when there’s a change, if you don’t take that opportunity, you’re not going to grow from it. So it’s more about, ‘All right, I get to re-invent myself, I get to re-prove myself’. And the minute you think you have it figured out, you’re gone. So new team, new chapter, new offense — what can I bring? And you have to bring it every day. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned — meeting room, practice, weight room. So not even a wake-up call but it’s just new. It’s exciting. It’s a fresh start. New opportunity.”

Bradbury was one of three free agent additions to the offensive line in New England this offseason as they try to provide better protection for Drake Maye. He could also prove to be the most important one because of the connection he’ll have with the second-year quarterback if he wins the starting job.