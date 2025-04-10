 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrett Bradbury: Vikings release a “wake-up call,” chance to re-prove myself with Patriots

  
Published April 10, 2025 03:17 PM

Garrett Bradbury is in his first week of work with the Patriots and the circumstances that led to the center’s arrival in New England came up when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

Bradbury started 88 games for the Vikings over the last six seasons, but he became available when the Vikings released him last month. Bradbury quickly signed with the Patriots and said on Thursday that he views the end of his run in Minnesota as a chance to recommit himself to doing things the right way with his new team.

“That’s the business,” Bradbury said. “You never want to feel comfortable, but that’s a wake-up call. That’s ‘all right, here we go, that’s how they feel and they move on.’ There’s no ill will. I’m not bitter towards the Vikings. It’s just a new opportunity for me. I think when there’s a change, if you don’t take that opportunity, you’re not going to grow from it. So it’s more about, ‘All right, I get to re-invent myself, I get to re-prove myself’. And the minute you think you have it figured out, you’re gone. So new team, new chapter, new offense — what can I bring? And you have to bring it every day. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned — meeting room, practice, weight room. So not even a wake-up call but it’s just new. It’s exciting. It’s a fresh start. New opportunity.”

Bradbury was one of three free agent additions to the offensive line in New England this offseason as they try to provide better protection for Drake Maye. He could also prove to be the most important one because of the connection he’ll have with the second-year quarterback if he wins the starting job.