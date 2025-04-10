Rams will re-sign LB Troy Reeder

Linebacker Troy Reeder is back with the Rams.

The Rams announced that they have agreed to terms with Reeder on a new contract. It is a one-year deal and no other terms have been announced.

Reeder missed most of last season with a hamstring injury. He had 46 tackles in his six starts and he had 23 tackles while appearing in every game for the team in 2023.

Reeder originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and remained with the team until signing with the Chargers in 2022. He spent that season with the other Los Angeles team and moved on to the Vikings in 2023, but wound up back with the Rams after failing to make the initial roster in Minnesota.