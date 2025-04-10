Shemar Stewart taking pre-draft visit with Patriots on Thursday

Former Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart made some noise at the Senior Bowl and now he’s in the middle of a busy April.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Stewart taking a pre-draft visit with the Patriots on Thursday.

Stewart also has visits scheduled with San Francisco and Chicago.

Stewart did not become a full-time starter until the 2024 season. He recorded just 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, and 5.5 tackles for loss in his final college year. He finished his three seasons with 65 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.