Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart’s Senior Bowl performance has made him a first-round prospect

Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart has been fastest rising draft prospect after a standout performance at the Senior Bowl. Stewart dominated in the Senior Bowl workouts, showing game-changing ability.

“I felt like the Senior Bowl gave me an opportunity to show people my ability,” Stewart said, “because they had just seen me on tape and were like, ‘Oh, he’s just big; he’s not fast.’ I went in there and answered everybody’s questions. I showed people why I should be a first-round pick.”

Stewart, who is 6 foot 5 and 281 pounds, is projected in the top half of the first round now, and he expects to solidify that with his workout numbers at the Scouting Combine.

“I got something in the bag for y’all,” Stewart said.

His production at A&M, though, didn’t meet expectations.

Stewart was not even a full-time starter until this past season, and he made only 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2024. He finished his three years with 65 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

“I wasn’t a sack-chasing warrior,” Stewart said. “I just wanted to become the best player for my team. Sometimes the stats don’t show that.”

Still, Stewart concedes he can become better at getting the quarterback to the ground.

“I’m definitely trying to get more composed when I get to the quarterback, trying to run through the tackle rather than trying to reach out and maybe lunge for the tackle,” Stewart said.

Somebody will roll the dice on Stewart in the first round, and he plans to reward them.