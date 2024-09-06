What NFL game is on today: Schedule, start time, streaming info for NFL’s Friday game in Brazil

The 2024 NFL season is officially underway after Thursday night’s kickoff game between the Chiefs and Ravens, and the action continues tonight with a unique twist: an opening week Friday night game from an unprecedented location, as the Packers and the Eagles play the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil (and first-ever game in South America). Tonight’s game will take place at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, home stadium for Brazilian soccer club Corinthians.

The Packers vs Eagles matchup streams exclusively on Peacock, with coverage beginning at 7pm ET with Football Night in America. For Jordan Love and the Packers, it’s a chance to build on the successes of last season, Love’s first as the team’s full-time starter, in which they made it as far as the Divisional Round. Meanwhile Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to right the ship in 2024 after an up-and-down season that started hot but flamed out down the stretch.

You can find the full schedule for tonight’s game, as well as this weekend as the NFL returns to full swing, laid out below.

NFL Brazil game 2024: Matchup, location, jerseys, International NFL games schedule, history

What NFL game is on tonight?

Friday, September 6th

Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles — NFL International Series from Brazil

How to Watch Packers vs Eagles Brazil Game

When: Today, Friday September 6th

Time: 8pm ET (Live coverage begins with Football Night in America at 7pm ET)

Streaming: Peacock

Can fans wear green at Corinthians Arena?

Because the Corinthians soccer club’s biggest Sao Paulo rivals, Palmeiras, wear green, there is generally an informal ban in the stadium on wearing green, which naturally raised some questions with two of the NFL’s greenest teams coming to town. But in a June statement, the NFL affirmed that things would be different for the football game: “You’ll see a stadium full of fans wearing the green of the Eagles and the green of the Packers.”

For the Eagles’ part, they’ll be shifting away from green for a special uniform combination tonight: a black helmet, white jersey, and black pants — no green issues for the Eagles squad.

What NFL games are on this weekend?

Sunday, September 8th

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons — 1pm on FOX

Arizona Cardinals vs Buffalo Bills — 1pm on CBS

Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears — 1pm on FOX

New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals — 1pm on CBS

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts — 1pm on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins — 1pm on CBS

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints — 1pm on FOX

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants — 1pm on FOX

Oakland Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers — 4:05pm on CBS

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks — 4:05pm on CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns — 4:25pm on FOX

Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4:25pm on FOX

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions — 8:20pm on NBC, Peacock and Universo