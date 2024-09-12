What NFL game is on today: Start time, matchup for Thursday night kickoff and full Week 2 football schedule

After last week’s kickoff game, the Thursday Night Football schedule begins in earnest in Week 2 of the 202 4 NFL season with an AFC East matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Josh Allen and the Bills defeated the Cardinals in Week 1, while the Dolphins took down the Jaguars amidst controversy following Tyreek Hill’s pre-game detainment by Miami police. Both teams secured their wins by coming back from 14-point deficits.

Allen accounted for four total TDs in the Bills’ win (2 pass, 2 rush) but also suffered a left hand injury in the win. Per ProFootballTalk, he told reporters on Tuesday that he was fine and not feeling limited by the injury.

“Just trying to be as normal as possible,” Allen said. “I felt like I threw it well today and was able to do all the things, so, ready to go.”

The Bills have dominated this matchup in recent history, winning the last four straight meetings and 11 of the last 12, including the postseason. In their most recent meeting, Buffalo bested Miami 21-14 on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 of last season, securing the AFC East.

For schedule and tune-in information for tonight’s game, as well as the full Week 2 NFL schedule, see below.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 2 2024 NFL power rankings

What NFL game is on today?

Thursday, September 12th

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins — 8:15pm ET on Amazon

Remaining NFL Week 2 Schedule

Sunday, September 15th

Las Vegas Raiders vs Baltimore Ravens — 1:00pm on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers vs Carolina Panthers — 1:00pm on CBS

New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys — 1:00pm on FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions — 1:00pm on FOX

Indianapolis Colts vs Green Bay Packers — 1:00pm on FOX

Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00pm on CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings — 1:00pm on CBS

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots — 1:00pm on FOX

New York Jets vs Tennessee Titans — 1:00pm on CBS

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders — 1:00pm on FOX

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals — 4:05pm on FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos — 4:25pm on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25pm on CBS

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football — 8:20pm on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Monday, September 16th

Atlanta Falcons vs Philadelphia Eagles — 8:15pm on ESPN

How to watch NFL coverage on Peacock

Click here to sign up for Peacock. If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now .