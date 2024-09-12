 Skip navigation
What NFL game is on today: Start time, matchup for Thursday night kickoff and full Week 2 football schedule

Published September 12, 2024 06:00 AM

  
Published September 12, 2024 06:00 AM
Should Dolphins be favored against Bills on TNF?
September 11, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the line for Thursday Night Football and whether Miami move the ball on a conservative Buffalo defense.

After last week’s kickoff game, the Thursday Night Football schedule begins in earnest in Week 2 of the 202 4 NFL season with an AFC East matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Josh Allen and the Bills defeated the Cardinals in Week 1, while the Dolphins took down the Jaguars amidst controversy following Tyreek Hill’s pre-game detainment by Miami police. Both teams secured their wins by coming back from 14-point deficits.

Allen accounted for four total TDs in the Bills’ win (2 pass, 2 rush) but also suffered a left hand injury in the win. Per ProFootballTalk, he told reporters on Tuesday that he was fine and not feeling limited by the injury.

“Just trying to be as normal as possible,” Allen said. “I felt like I threw it well today and was able to do all the things, so, ready to go.”

The Bills have dominated this matchup in recent history, winning the last four straight meetings and 11 of the last 12, including the postseason. In their most recent meeting, Buffalo bested Miami 21-14 on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 of last season, securing the AFC East.

For schedule and tune-in information for tonight’s game, as well as the full Week 2 NFL schedule, see below.

What NFL game is on today?

Thursday, September 12th

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins — 8:15pm ET on Amazon

Remaining NFL Week 2 Schedule

Sunday, September 15th

Las Vegas Raiders vs Baltimore Ravens — 1:00pm on CBS
Los Angeles Chargers vs Carolina Panthers — 1:00pm on CBS
New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys — 1:00pm on FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions — 1:00pm on FOX
Indianapolis Colts vs Green Bay Packers — 1:00pm on FOX
Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00pm on CBS
San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings — 1:00pm on CBS
Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots — 1:00pm on FOX
New York Jets vs Tennessee Titans — 1:00pm on CBS
New York Giants vs Washington Commanders — 1:00pm on FOX
Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals — 4:05pm on FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos — 4:25pm on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs — 4:25pm on CBS
Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football — 8:20pm on NBC, Peacock, and Universo

Monday, September 16th

Atlanta Falcons vs Philadelphia Eagles — 8:15pm on ESPN

